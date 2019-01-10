THE ERSATZ MICHELLE:





Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to run for president in 2020 and will announce her candidacy on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, probably at a campaign rally in Oakland, sources close to the freshman senator from California tell KCBS Radio.











PODCAST: They Could Be Contenders https://t.co/MHk9lJZaKf Excellent Cris Stirewalt handicapping of the Dems 2020 field — brothersjudd (@brothersjudd) January 10, 2019



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2019 12:48 PM

Obviously Mrs. Obama is their optimal candidate, but Ms Harris becomes the immediate front-runner in her absence.

