January 10, 2019

THE ERSATZ MICHELLE:

Kamala Harris Ready To Enter Race For President, Sources Say (DOUG SOVERN, JANUARY 09, 2019, KCBS)

Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to run for president in 2020 and will announce her candidacy on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, probably at a campaign rally in Oakland, sources close to the freshman senator from California tell KCBS Radio.

Obviously Mrs. Obama is their optimal candidate, but Ms Harris becomes the immediate front-runner in her absence.



