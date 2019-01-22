THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH:

President Xi Jinping stressed the need to maintain political stability in an unusual meeting of China's top leaders -- a fresh sign the ruling party is growing concerned about the social implications of the slowing economy.





Xi told a "seminar" of top provincial leaders and ministers in Beijing on Monday that the Communist Party needed greater efforts "to prevent and resolve major risks," the official Xinhua News Agency said. He said areas of concern facing the leadership ranged from politics and ideology to the economy, environment and external situation.