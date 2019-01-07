THE DONALD SHOW GETS A PREQUEL:

The Benjamin Netanyahu who addressed a large proportion of Israel's voters on Monday night -- his appearance at the start of the night's main TV news broadcasts was estimated to garner a 40 percent rating -- was a prime minister rattled and fighting for his life. Not his political life, in the narrow definition: he looks set, for now, to win re-election in April. But his long-term career -- his capacity to continue to hold office before, during, and after those elections, and to depart the scene at a time of his choosing.





Throughout the course of the three investigations of corruption against him, carried out by the police under the close oversight of the state prosecution and the attorney general, Netanyahu has repeated the mantra that "there is nothing" to the allegations, and that therefore "there will be nothing" to hold against him when the evidence is weighed. But in the last few days, indications have been multiplying that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit -- the official who has to decide whether to indict him -- is concluding that, actually, there is something.





Instead of closing the cases, as Netanyahu would have hoped he would, and still hopes he will -- Mandelblit has reportedly consulted with veteran legal officials about the propriety of announcing an intention to indict, subject to a hearing, in the course of an election campaign.