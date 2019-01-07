THE C-TEAM:

Jon Kyl, the retired Arizona Republican senator, became the second person to wave off Trump's overtures last week, telling the White House he is not interested in the job. Ret. Gen. Jack Keane also turned down the job shortly after Mattis' resignation. (Keane, who frequently advises Trump, had refused the position once before, during the 2016 presidential transition.)





The refusals are particularly striking given that the top Pentagon job is historically among the Cabinet's most prestigious and powerful, and coveted by national security veterans.