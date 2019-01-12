THE BEST OF MELANIA AND THE WORST OF DONALD; CUTE AND HATEFUL:

[G]abbard's critics say her views on foreign policy and tolerance for dictators such as Bashar al-Assad deserve another look.





As one of the few Democrats to meet with Donald Trump following his election, Gabbard's unorthodox positioning has drawn scrutiny at a time when progressives have rallied their midterm messaging around opposition to the president. Her highly controversial visit last year to Syria, where she met with Assad, also raised eyebrows both nationally and at home.





"The wake up call, for most of us, came when Gabbard met with Trump soon after his inauguration and then with Assad, instead of marching on DC with us and the rest of the Hawaii's congressional delegation during the Women's March in protest of what has become an unprecedented abolition of human and civil rights in America," said Sherry Alu Campagna, an environmental scientist who is among Gabbard's most well-known primary challengers. [...]





In 2015, Gabbard was among a minority of Democrats who voted for additional restrictions on refugees entering the US from Syria and Iraq. She has also previously expressed "skepticism" that the Assad regime is behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria, and aligned herself with nationalist figures such as Narendra Modi of India.