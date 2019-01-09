January 9, 2019
THE ANTI-DEMOCRATIC AXIS:
REVEALED: How Gulf states hatched plan with Israel to rehabilitate Assad (David Hearst, 8 January 2019, Middle East Eye)
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have hatched a plan with Israel to welcome Syrian President Bashar al-Assad back into the Arab League to marginalise the regional influence of Turkey and Iran, Middle East Eye can exclusively reveal.The diplomatic initiative was agreed at a secret meeting held in a Gulf capital last month which was attended by senior intelligence officials from the four countries including Yossi Cohen, the director of Mossad, Gulf sources with knowledge of the meeting have told MEE.
