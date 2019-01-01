THAT'S AWKWARD:

The projected number of Palestinians in the world is 13.05 million, of whom 4.91 million are in the State of Palestine, 1.57 million in Israel, 5.85 million in Arab countries and around 717,000 in foreign countries, Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said on Monday in a brief on the status of the Palestinian people at the end of 2018. [...]





The total fertility rate declined during (2011-2013) to 4.1 births (compared to 5.9 births in 1999). In Gaza Strip, the rate was 4.5 births compared to 3.7 births in the West Bank during 2011-2013.