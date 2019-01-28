TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:





Buried under the relentless flood of news during the last months of 2018 was a report, sponsored in part by City Harvest, New York's largest supplier of food to pantries and hunger charities that suggested less-than-optimistic predictions for what a new wage standard might achieve. The authors of the report calculated a self-sufficiency standard, meant to determine how much income is now required to meet basic needs -- housing, child care, food, transportation, health care -- without help from public subsidies, for families of different sizes living in different parts of the city.





The study found that more than two in five households in New York City lacked the income to cover necessities. And yet just a third of those households were considered poor by measures used by the federal government -- measures typically used as qualifiers for certain kinds of public assistance and ones that do not account for family composition among many other variables.





You begin to understand some of the animosity directed at Amazon around its impending move to Queens, for example, when you see how much money is actually required to live there already, before housing prices are destined to be driven up even further by the company's expansion. A single parent with two school-age children, for example would need to make nearly $69,427 a year, according to City Harvest's Self-Sufficiency calculator. That amounts to an hourly wage of just under $33.