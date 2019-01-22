January 22, 2019
SO MUCH WINNING!:
DONALD TRUMP'S APPROVAL DROPS AMONG INDEPENDENTS AS THEY BLAME HIM FOR GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: POLL (JESSICA KWONG, 1/22/19, Newsweek)
Close to half, 46 percent, of registered voters who consider themselves political independents in a Hill-HarrisX survey released Tuesday said Trump and GOP members in Congress are the primary ones responsible for the shutdown, a 7-point increase from a survey conducted in the last two days of December.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2019 8:05 PM