SO MUCH WINNING!:





Russia's trust in its President Vladimir Putin has fallen to its lowest level since 2006, falling more than 33 percent, according to a recent poll conducted by the Russian-state Public Opinion Research Center. [...]





Another survey by the Moscow-based independent pollster the Levada Center in December 2018 showed that 53 per cent of respondents disapprove of the Russian government.





However, Putin has an overall approval rating of about 63 per cent percent, declining from 89 per cent in June 2015, according to Levada Centre.





"We know the Kremlin takes these figures incredibly seriously, so we should pay attention to them," Dr Ben Noble, a Russian Politics Lecturer at University College London, told Al Jazeera.