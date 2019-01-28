January 28, 2019
SETTING THE EDGE:
Michael Bloomberg Panics: Don't Run Against Trump, Howard! (HANK BERRIEN, January 28, 2019, Daily Wire)
On Monday, after former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced over the weekend that he might be interested in launching an Independent candidacy for the presidency in 2020, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, a former Republican who supported Hillary Clinton's candidacy in 2016, issued a statement that echoed the panic many Democrats expressed that a prospective Schultz run would jeopardize the Democrats' chances of ousting President Trump in 2020.
The hysteria over Mr. Schultz's candidacy reflects the fear that the Democrats may nominate a Progressive, instead of Kamala or Biden, and risk losing a near unlosable election.
