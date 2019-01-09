January 9, 2019
(SAM) HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM (profanity alert):
"THERE IS NO ENDGAME": WHITE HOUSE AIDES FEAR TRUMP HAS TURNED THE BORDER WALL INTO HIS ALAMO (GABRIEL SHERMAN, JANUARY 8, 2019, Vanity Fair)
Trump's aides fear he has given himself no way out. "The president put himself in a box," the former official in touch with the White House told me. "The problem is there's no endgame. Right now the White House is at a seven on the panic scale. If this thing goes on past the State of the Union they're going to be at an 11." Another prominent Republican close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described Trump's handling of the shutdown as "total f[***]ing chaos."Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, installed in the job just before Christmas, may already be looking at escape routes. Unlike his long-suffering predecessor, John Kelly, Mulvaney has indicated he's prepared to walk away if things go south with the president. "Mick has both eyes open," said a person who spoke with Mulvaney recently. "So far, Trump has been more DIY than ever before. It's a continuation of where things left off with Kelly. Mulvaney is not going to stick around and get ground up." Before Christmas, Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told people that Mulvaney wouldn't last long, according to a person who spoke with Lewandowski. Last night, The New York Times reported Mulvaney is interested in becoming president of the University of South Carolina.
A growing number of Americans blame Trump for shutdown: Reuters-Ipsos poll (Chris Kahn, 1/09/18, Reuters)
The national opinion poll, which ran from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, found that 51 percent of adults believe Trump "deserves most of the blame" for the shutdown, which entered its 18th day on Tuesday. That is up 4 percentage points from a similar poll that ran from Dec. 21 to 25.
Another 32 percent blame congressional Democrats for the shutdown and 7 percent blame congressional Republicans, according to the poll.
