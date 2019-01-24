REPRESSION WAS EXACTLY WHAT OPPONENTS OF THE BROTHERHOOD WANTED:

"No one imagined that the situation would be this bad," Maher, an engineer who is also studying for a degree in political science, told Reuters. "Even the right to gather in a crowd or to express an opinion is not available."





President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who came to power determined to crush the Muslim Brotherhood after a year in office that saw the economy suffer, has also targeted secular activists, including many prominent figures of the January 25 uprising.





Many have fled the country, others are in prison while a third group have been cowed into silence.