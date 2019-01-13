REMIND THEM CONSTANTLY:





China has launched a sweeping crackdown on social media and internet use as it prepares for the 30th anniversary in June of the bloody suppression of student-led protests in Tiananmen Square.





The internet censor has unveiled a six-month campaign against online "negative and harmful information" even though the highly sensitive milestone is already banned from mention by name.





The government censors the internet widely through a "Great Firewall" of regulation and has recently started prosecuting those who use proxy servers, or virtual private networks, to access banned sites such as Facebook and Google.





President Xi Jinping has a blanket policy of official amnesia about the events of 1989, which marked the greatest challenge to the Communist Party during its seven decades in power.