[T]here's one Trump-Moscow link where the emerging evidence is already as damning as it is disturbing.





During much, if not all, of Trump's campaign he sought to enrich himself by pursuing a luxury hotel-condominium-office deal in Russia known as Trump Tower Moscow.





And as a candidate, Trump repeatedly misled or lied to voters about his business with Russia. "I have nothing to do with Russia," he told reporters in July 2016. "I don't deal there," he said during the Oct. 9 presidential debate.





The truth is, Trump had coveted a lucrative hotel project in Russia -- whether to build one or license his name to be emblazoned on a skyscraper -- for decades. "We will be in Moscow at some point," he said in a 2007 deposition.





Later, as a presidential candidate, he secretly signed an 18-page letter of intent for Trump Tower Moscow on Oct. 28, 2015, the day of the third Republican presidential debate.





Court filings by Mueller in November make clear that negotiations led by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen continued through at least June 2016. Cohen lied about this to Congress to "give the false impression that the Moscow Project ended before 'the Iowa caucus and ... the very first primary,' " according to the filings.



