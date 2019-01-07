QUOTH THE TRUMPBOTS, "IT DOES NOT COMPUTE":

In his recent book on the history of impeachment, the legal scholar Cass Sunstein asks readers to do a mental exercise. When thinking about the impeachment of a given president, imagine that he was a member of your political party, Sunstein suggests. In that case, would you still support impeaching him?





Here is the basic evidence about our current president:





1. He has accepted money from foreign governments, used the presidency to promote his businesses and hidden his personal finances from the American people.





2. He directed a criminal campaign-finance violation scheme, in the final month of the presidential campaign, and lied to the American people about it.









3. He pressured Justice Department officials to go easy on an investigation into the president himself and his campaign.





4. He attempted to undermine the credibility of multiple checks and balances on the executive branch, including the justice system, the press, the electoral system and the Central Intelligence Agency.





No other president, Republican or Democrat, has ever behaved as Donald Trump has. I think Americans, regardless of party, should come to see that he is unfit for the office and is damaging the country.