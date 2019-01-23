PUBLIC OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE IS OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE:

Michael D. Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for President Trump, has indefinitely postponed his congressional testimony, his lawyer said in a statement on Wednesday, citing Mr. Trump's verbal attacks on Mr. Cohen's family in the days since he scheduled his appearance on Capitol Hill. [...]





Mr. Trump has repeatedly suggested on Twitter that Mr. Cohen's family members be investigated. In a recent interview with Jeanine Pirro, the Fox News host and one of Mr. Trump's preferred interviewers, he called for Mr. Cohen's father-in-law to be investigated without citing details.