January 23, 2019
PUBLIC OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE IS OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE:
Michael Cohen Indefinitely Postpones Testimony to Congress, Citing Fears of Family's Safety (Maggie Haberman, Jan. 23, 2019, NY Times)
Michael D. Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for President Trump, has indefinitely postponed his congressional testimony, his lawyer said in a statement on Wednesday, citing Mr. Trump's verbal attacks on Mr. Cohen's family in the days since he scheduled his appearance on Capitol Hill. [...]Mr. Trump has repeatedly suggested on Twitter that Mr. Cohen's family members be investigated. In a recent interview with Jeanine Pirro, the Fox News host and one of Mr. Trump's preferred interviewers, he called for Mr. Cohen's father-in-law to be investigated without citing details.
