PRIDE OF THE TRUMPBOTS:

A self-proclaimed member of the far-right Proud Boys group who also believes in the QAnon conspiracy theory allegedly murdered his own brother with a sword.





Prosecutors say Buckey Wolfe, 26, killed his brother in Seattle on Sunday night by stabbing him in the head with a four-foot long sword.





Wolfe, who prosecutors say exhibited signs of mental illness, called police himself after the murder and claimed he thought his brother was a lizard, according to The Seattle Times. When detectives arrived, he reportedly believed they were also lizards. Wolfe has been charged with second-degree murder.