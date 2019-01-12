OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Longtime strategists and admirers of Ms. Harris believe she is well positioned to create electoral coalitions among Democrats desperate to beat Mr. Trump, partly because she is not tethered to any one of the divergent and sometimes warring factions of the party. On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, Ms. Harris was asked, "Why would you want to be president?" and responded by citing the need for leaders who have a "vision of our country in which everyone can see themselves."





"Her message of unity, that's the key," said Valoree Celona, a 50-year-old insurance executive who came to the 92nd Street Y with friends. "If she can get people to have that hope again, that's what's important. That's what President Obama did."





But Ms. Harris would also need to grapple with Democratic rivals who are more ideologically liberal and may try to move the debate to the left in ways that could force difficult choices for her. [...]





Reviews of Ms. Harris's book have been mixed, as critics have accused her of not adequately grappling with several controversial stances she took as California attorney general and others have characterized it as overly reliant on political clichés.





In the memoir, which was released simultaneously with a children's book by Ms. Harris called "Superheroes Are Everywhere," she repeatedly writes that she does not believe in "false choices." This can mean both meaningful workers' rights and a strong economy, she writes at one point, but she also applies the concept to police accountability and public safety.





"I know how hard it is for the officers' families, who have to wonder if the person they love will be coming home at the end of each shift," Ms. Harris writes. "I also know this: It is a false choice to suggest you must either be for the police or for police accountability. I am for both. Most people I know are for both. Let's speak some truth about that, too."





Sean Clegg, a longtime political adviser who is expected to play a senior role in any presidential campaign from Ms. Harris, said that if she ran she would discuss issues like income inequality, but that the message would be coupled with a call for partisan healing. [...]









Sarah Weiss, a 33-year-old book editor, said she was disappointed by Ms. Harris's talk, especially after the heavy policy focus of Ms. Warren's trip to Iowa.





"My concern is that she's not liberal enough, and she talks in clichés that are kind of meaningless," Ms. Weiss said of Ms. Harris. "She keeps saying there's more that connects us than divides us, but at this time in politics, it seems like that's not enough."