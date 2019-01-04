January 4, 2019

OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

House Democrats slash aid to Egypt (Bryant Harris, January 4, 2019, Al Monitor)

House Democrats sharply rebuked Egypt over its human rights record on Thursday, putting Cairo on a path to lose $300 million in military assistance this year.

As part of a spending package for the rest of the 2019 fiscal year, Democrats slashed Egypt's annual $1.3 billion in military aid, appropriating only $1 billion in a mostly party-line vote.

Cut the other billion until they restore the Brotherhood.

