ONE FLEW OVER THE SEAL'S NEST:

What Tony and several other former U.S. Special Operations Forces personnel received Newport Brain Research Laboratory, located at the Center, was a new treatment for brain disorders, one that might just revolutionize brain-based medicine. Though the FDA clinical trials to judge its efficacy and risks are ongoing, the technique could help humanity deal with a constellation of its most common mental disorders -- depression, anxiety, aggressiveness, attention deficit, and others--and do so without drugs. And if its underpinning theory proves correct, it could be among the biggest breakthroughs in the treatment of mental health since the invention of the EEG a century ago.





At the lab, Tony (whose name has been changed to protect his identity) met Dr. Erik Won, president and CEO of the Newport Brain Research Laboratory, the company that's innovating Magnetic EEG/ECG-guided Resonant Therapy, or MeRT. Won's team strapped cardiac sensors on Tony and placed an electroencephalography cap on his skull to measure his brain's baseline electrical activity. Then came the actual therapy. Placing a flashlight-sized device by Tony's skull, they induced an electromagnetic field that senta small burst of current to his brain. Over the course of 20 minutes, they moved the device around his cranium, delivering jolts that, at their most aggressive, felt like a firm finger tapping.





For Tony, MeRT's effects were obvious and immediate. He walked out of the first session to a world made new. "Everything looked different," he told me. "My bike looked super shiny."





He began to receive MeRT five times a week-- each session lasting about an hour, with waiting room time -- and quickly noticed a change in his energy. "I was super boosted," he said. His mood changed as well.





Today, he admits that he still has moments of frustration but says that anger is no longer his "go-to emotion." He's developed the ability to cope. He still wants help with his memory, but his life is very different. He's taken up abstract painting and welding, two hobbies he had no interest in at all before the therapy. He's put in a new kitchen. Most importantly, his sleep is very different: better.





Tony's experience was similar to those of five other special-operations veterans who spoke with Defense One. All took part in a double-blind randomized clinical trial that sought to determine how well MeRT treats Persistent Post-Concussion Symptoms and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. Five out of the six were former Navy SEALS.