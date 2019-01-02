OLD AND IN THE WAY:

[F]or the first time, three people in their late 70s -- Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg -- are on the verge of mounting credible campaigns for president. If any of them gets elected next year, he will turn 80 before his first term ends. That may be too old.





No president has been 80. Most presidents have been in their 50s or 60s when they left office. George Washington was 65. Grant was 54. Teddy Roosevelt was 50, and Dwight Eisenhower, the oldest until Ronald Reagan, was 70. Barack Obama was 55.





Reagan left office a couple of weeks before his 78th birthday. Five years later, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. He was then 83. That's how old Sanders will be when the next presidential term ends. Biden will be 82.