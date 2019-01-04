January 4, 2019
NOW RESTORE THE UR'S TRADE DEAL:
'They can do what they want': Trump's Iran comments defy the position of his top aides (Missy Ryan and John Hudson January 3, 2018, Washington Post)
In his first Cabinet meeting of the year, President Trump stuck a dagger in a major initiative advanced by his foreign policy team: Iran's leaders, the president said, "can do what they want" in Syria.With a stray remark, Trump snuffed out a plan from his national security adviser, John Bolton, who this fall vowed that the United States would not leave Syria "as long as Iranian troops are outside Iranian borders."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 4, 2019 12:00 AM