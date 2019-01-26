NOT MAGIC, JUST HISTORY:

If you want evidence that being partisan rots the brain, take a look at Leftist commentary criticising 'neoliberals' for loving Harry Potter. A classic of the genre was published recently by one RJ Quinn, which sets out such a brain-bendingly idiotic misreading of JK Rowling's novels I could have wept. The hypothesis is that neoliberals love the Potter franchise because it presents a world in which "the magic of facts and reason and elite education were enough to vanquish the ills of society".





Well, thanks to my seven year old daughter, I've just reread all one million words of the Harry Potter novels, and I can tell you that Lord Voldemort is not defeated by facts, reason or elite education. He's defeated by love.