NO WONDER THE rIGHT HATES HIM:

George Soros launched a searing attack on China's president Xi Jinping, singling out advancements in artificial intelligence in the hands of repressive regimes as a "mortal threat" to societies around the world.





In a provocative speech, the billionaire philanthropist and proponent of open societies said China was not the only authoritarian regime in the world but it was the wealthiest, strongest and technologically most advanced.





"This makes Xi Jinping the most dangerous opponent of open societies," he said.