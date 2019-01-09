NO PUMPKIN REQUIRED:

What really ought to worry the president and his inner circle is what Mueller knows about the election and has yet to reveal. The Special Counsel doesn't have to disclose to suspects how it knows certain things, and it's apparent that Mueller and his investigators asked Manafort about his dealings with Kilimnik, which he lied about--and the ostrich jacket connoisseur is now trying to come clean before he gets a de facto life sentence in prison.





That Mueller knew about Manafort's 2016 dealings with Kilimnik is no surprise, given that the two men communicated frequently for many years, and the Special Counsel seized all of those communications from Manafort. But how did Mueller know about their secret Madrid meeting in early 2017, despite Manafort's denials?





The answer lies in a highly secretive intelligence program run by the National Security Agency (NSA). It's called travel tracking and its existence, like so many NSA top-secret operations, was revealed by Edward Snowden, the disgruntled agency IT contractor who fled to Moscow in June 2013 with over a million classified documents from the NSA and other U.S. spy agencies.





Travel tracking means that the NSA and its Five Eyes Anglosphere intelligence partners know who's going where by air, and when, anywhere. They can even crack into WiFi and mobile phones in flight, according to top secret-plus documents stolen and leaked by Snowden. Unless you're traveling under alias documents of the kind issued by higher-end spy services, the NSA and its close friends know where you're headed.





There ends the mystery of how Mueller and his investigators knew about Manafort and Kilimnik's off-record rendezvous in Madrid at the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. It also means that the Special Counsel knows the truth regarding Michael Cohen's alleged summer 2016 trip to Prague to parley with Kremlin spies on behalf of his then-client, our 45th president.





"Mueller really does know everything," joked a former Intelligence Community (IC) senior official whom I've known for years. "The IC gave the Special Counsel everything we had that might be of relevance to their investigation, most of it came from NSA." Which hardly surprises, since something like 80 percent of the actionable intelligence in the IC emanates from the NSA, the world's most productive spy agency.







