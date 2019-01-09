January 9, 2019
MELTING.......:
Trump Storms Out of White House Meeting with Democrats on Shutdown (Nicholas Fandos and Michael Tackett, Jan. 9, 2019, NY Times)
President Trump slammed his hand on a table and stormed out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said she would not fund a wall along the southern border, dramatically escalating the confrontation over the government shutdown.
