January 23, 2019
MAYBE HE WAS COUNTING ROOM & BOARD?:
Dem Congressman Says of Furloughed Workers: It's Never Been Legal To 'Make People Work For Free.' (ASHE SCHOW, January 23, 2019, Daily Wire)
"Never in the history of this country has it been legal to make people work for free but that's what's happening to federal employees. This can never happen again," Welch tweeted while linking to a VTDigger article about his bill.Welch, a seven-term congressman, was quickly reminded that, actually, there was this one other time in our nation's history where it was "legal to make people work for free."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2019 11:04 AM