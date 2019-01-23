LYING FOR DONALD ISN'T ALL IT'S CRACKED UP TO BE?:





As Giuliani's unforced errors pile up, former West Wing officials and 2016 campaign veterans are privately debating what's gone wrong with Rudy. Why, they ask, is he making statements that so obviously damage his client? A former White House official speculated that maybe Giuliani "has lost his mind." But there are other, more charitable ways of interpreting Giuliani's interviews. As I've previously reported, the Trump-Giuliani relationship hasn't been good for weeks. Giuliani has said privately that he "hates the job" and that Mueller's final report will be "horrific" for Trump. Facing these challenges and pressures, it's understandable he would make mistakes, the thinking goes. "Everyone who works for Trump screws up because there's no way to please the guy," an outside Trump adviser said.





But, frustrating as the job may be, Giuliani also may be addicted to it. Friends said the former New York mayor was embittered after being out of the limelight for years following his failed 2008 presidential campaign. He's been exhilarated by the press attention that comes with being Trump's lawyer. Sources said Giuliani often books his own interviews and frequently texts with television news anchors. "There's a school of thought that it's better to be famous and ridiculed than ignored," a Giuliani friend told me. But the media environment has become vastly more complicated than it was a decade ago, the last time Giuliani was on the national stage, and he has struggled to adapt. "This has been a trial by fire for him," the friend said. "He can't just say whatever he wants, because he's being fact-checked on Twitter. Every time he does anything he gets caught."