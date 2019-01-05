LOVE V. HATE:

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes is still struggling to distance himself from his extreme image. After stepping down in November from the far-right group he created, McInnes now wants neighbors in his tony New York suburb to take down yard signs aimed at him and his former group. [...]





After the New York attack, one of McInnes's neighbors in the wealthy suburb of Larchmont proposed that residents buy "Hate Has No Home Here" signs as a quiet rebuke to McInnes and the Proud Boys. The signs, which feature the message in several languages, soon started appearing in Larchmont.