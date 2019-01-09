January 9, 2019
#LOSER:
Trump Wants Trade Deal With China to Boost Stocks, Sources Say (Jenny Leonard , Jennifer Jacobs , Saleha Mohsin , and Shawn Donnan, January 8, 2019, Bloomberg)
President Donald Trump is increasingly eager to strike a deal with China soon in an effort to perk up financial markets that have slumped on concerns over the trade war, according to people familiar with internal White House deliberations. [...]Inside the White House, some key economic advisers are campaigning for a quick resolution to the trade conflict to help soothe battered markets. The S&P 500 Index has fallen about 8 percent since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a 90-day truce at a Dec. 1 meeting in Argentina.
It's the discipline of the markets.
Now join TPP.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 9, 2019 4:15 AM