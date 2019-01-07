January 7, 2019
#LOSER:
House GOP leaders fear support eroding for Trump's shutdown fight (JOHN BRESNAHAN and SARAH FERRIS, 01/07/2019, Politico)
Several dozen House Republicans might cross the aisle this week to vote for Democratic bills to reopen shuttered parts of the federal government, spurring the White House into a dramatic effort to stem potential GOP defections.White House officials and Republican congressional leaders worry that GOP support for the shutdown is eroding, weakening President Donald Trump's hand as he seeks billions of dollars for a border wall that Democrats have vowed to oppose, according to GOP lawmakers and aides.
