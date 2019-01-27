After the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history, six-in-10 Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, and nearly 70 percent of them have negative opinions on the state of the nation today, according to the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. [...]





RANKING TRUMP'S PRESIDENTIAL QUALITIES -- FROM BEST TO WORST





The NBC/WSJ poll also measures eight presidential qualities for Trump. His highest marks (where he scores a "4" or "5" on a 5-point scale):





being direct and straightforward in communicating with the American people: 43 percent;

changing business as usual in Washington: 39 percent;

being effective and getting things done: 38 percent;

being a good negotiator: 36 percent.





His lowest marks:





being steady and reliable: 32 percent;

being knowledgeable and experienced: 32 percent;

being honest and trustworthy: 28 percent;

having high personal and ethical standards: 24 percent.





Notably, Trump gets below 50 percent on all eight of these qualities.