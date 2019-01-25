



Now that the Senate has shot down President Donald Trump's compromise offer to end the month-long government shutdown, White House officials aren't sure of their next move.





But they do know one thing: they're losing, and they want to cut a deal. [...]





The White House's new appetite for a negotiated resolution came after the administration managed to peel off just one Democratic vote -- that of Sen. Joe Manchin (D, W.V.) -- a fact that came as a particular surprise to Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who has touted his relationships with Democratic lawmakers but lacks deep experience on Capitol Hill.





Meanwhile several Republicans abandoned their party to vote for a Democratic counter proposal offered by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that would have funded the entire government through March 8 without providing any additional money for the wall. That was a grim sign for Trump and his aides looking for a way to end the partial shutdown.