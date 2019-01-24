January 24, 2019
#LOSER:
GOP senators read Pence riot act before shutdown votes (ALEXANDER BOLTON, 01/24/19, The Hill)
Republican senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), warned the vice president that prolonging the shutdown is not a smart political strategy, in hopes of sending a clear message to President Trump that he needs to resolve the crisis as soon as possible.Lawmakers vented their irritation to Pence shortly before six GOP senators defected to vote for a Democratic-backed bill that would open the government without funding Trump's proposed border wall.
