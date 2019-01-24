January 24, 2019
#LOSER:
AP-NORC poll: 6 in 10 Americans blame Trump for shutdown (STEVE PEOPLES and EMILY SWANSON, 1/24/19, AP)
A strong majority of Americans blame President Donald Trump for the record-long government shutdown and reject his primary rationale for a border wall, according to a new poll that shows the turmoil in Washington is dragging his approval rating to its lowest level in more than a year.Overall, 34 percent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance in a survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That's down from 42 percent a month earlier and nears the lowest mark of his two-year presidency.
We're getting down to his core 25%.
MORE:
Trump Says He'll Delay Speech Until After Shutdown, as Democrats Draft Border Security Plan (Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Jan. 23, 2019, NY Times)
"As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m., hours after he had said he would look for another venue for the speech. "I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over."
