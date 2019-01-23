January 23, 2019
#LOSER:
Poll: Shutdown, Russia drive Trump to all-time high disapproval (REBECCA MORIN, 01/23/2019, Politico)
President Donald Trump's disapproval rating is at an all-time high amid a historically long partial government shutdown and concerns about the president's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.Nearly 6-in-10 voters -- 57 percent -- disapprove of Trump's job performance, compared to the 40 percent that approve. In addition, 54 percent of voters blame Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill for the government shutdown.
