The Donald Trump administration conducted a preliminary internal assessment of its Iran "maximum pressure" policy this month and determined that it is not working, according to a new report. Such an assessment could drive administration efforts to try to provoke Iran to leave the nuclear deal, possibly by urging a potential inspections crisis at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), some experts said.





"So far, there is little evidence that the administration is meeting any of its possible goals," the International Crisis Group writes in the new report, "On Thin Ice," on the third anniversary of the Iran nuclear deal.





"A preliminary internal assessment by the administration described to Crisis Group purportedly concludes that the U.S. approach has yet to curb Iran's behaviour or entice Tehran back to the negotiating table," the ICG report says, citing in a footnote an interview conducted by the group with a senior US administration official this month.