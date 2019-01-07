Two months ago, on the morning of Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Republicans easily controlled the House of Representatives and held two-thirds of all governors' mansions. The Dow Jones average stood at 25,461. The Trump administration had retired four-star generals James Mattis as secretary of defense and John Kelly as chief-of-staff. Former senator Jeff Sessions was the attorney general, and the president had been relatively disciplined (if demagogic) on the campaign trail.





Today, two months later, Nancy Pelosi is speaker of the House, and more Americans have a Democratic governor than a Republican one. The Dow Jones average has fallen about 10 percent. The Trump administration features a chief-of-staff who was a backbench congressman, a secretary of defense with no military or foreign policy experience, and an acting attorney general who hasn't been (and could not be) confirmed by the Senate. The president is in an obvious state of meltdown just as the guardrails have disappeared.





Furthermore, the most prominent incoming Republican senator has gone out of his way to say that the president hasn't risen to the occasion of the presidency and may well lack the character ever to do so.





And a large part of the federal government is shutdown in a way that has damaged the president's credibility among Republicans on the Hill and that is unlikely to end well for him.