January 24, 2019

LIKE TEAM SPIRIT DAY AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC!:

Florida's Republican Secretary of State Just Resigned Because He Got Caught Wearing Blackface (Colin Kalmbacher, January 24th, 2019, Law and Crime)

Michael Ertel was recently appointed Florida's Secretary of State by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. He lasted less than a month in that position. Ertel resigned Thursday afternoon just hours after photographs surfaced of him wearing blackface at a Halloween party in 2005.

Ertel's costume also featured fake breasts and a bandana. His t-shirt identified him as a "Katrina victim"-just two months after the destructive Category 5 hurricane had all but laid waste to the Big Easy's Ninth Ward and created thousands of refugees.

The Governor was actually doing a decent job of racing to the middle and convincing people he's not a genuine racist.
