January 24, 2019
LIKE TEAM SPIRIT DAY AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC!:
Florida's Republican Secretary of State Just Resigned Because He Got Caught Wearing Blackface (Colin Kalmbacher, January 24th, 2019, Law and Crime)
The Governor was actually doing a decent job of racing to the middle and convincing people he's not a genuine racist.Michael Ertel was recently appointed Florida's Secretary of State by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. He lasted less than a month in that position. Ertel resigned Thursday afternoon just hours after photographs surfaced of him wearing blackface at a Halloween party in 2005.Ertel's costume also featured fake breasts and a bandana. His t-shirt identified him as a "Katrina victim"-just two months after the destructive Category 5 hurricane had all but laid waste to the Big Easy's Ninth Ward and created thousands of refugees.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2019 4:08 PM
« REPRESSION WAS EXACTLY WHAT OPPONENTS OF THE BROTHERHOOD WANTED: | Main | NO WONDER THE rIGHT HATES HIM: »