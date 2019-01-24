LIKE TEAM SPIRIT DAY AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC!:

Michael Ertel was recently appointed Florida's Secretary of State by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. He lasted less than a month in that position. Ertel resigned Thursday afternoon just hours after photographs surfaced of him wearing blackface at a Halloween party in 2005.





Ertel's costume also featured fake breasts and a bandana. His t-shirt identified him as a "Katrina victim"-just two months after the destructive Category 5 hurricane had all but laid waste to the Big Easy's Ninth Ward and created thousands of refugees.



