January 16, 2019

LIBERATION FROM IDEOLOGY:

Confessions of a Recovering Libertarian (Charlie Sykes, January 15th, 2019, The Bulwark)

On today's Daily Bulwark Podcast, Jerry Taylor of the Niskanen Center joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Jerry's confessions as a recovering libertarian, virtue signalling in the GOP, how the decline of broad political knowledge is fueling excessive partisanship, and the future of moderation in our hyper-partisan times.

As per below, this is a great conversation about what partisanship does to the mind.

