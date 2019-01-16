January 16, 2019
LIBERATION FROM IDEOLOGY:
Confessions of a Recovering Libertarian (Charlie Sykes, January 15th, 2019, The Bulwark)
On today's Daily Bulwark Podcast, Jerry Taylor of the Niskanen Center joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Jerry's confessions as a recovering libertarian, virtue signalling in the GOP, how the decline of broad political knowledge is fueling excessive partisanship, and the future of moderation in our hyper-partisan times.
As per below, this is a great conversation about what partisanship does to the mind.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2019 12:04 AM