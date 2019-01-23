January 23, 2019

LEAVING THE COVINGTON BOYS WITH A CHOICE TO MAKE:

Pope says fear of migrants can make people crazy (Reuters, 1/23/19) 

One of the reporters flying with the Pope to Panama told him he had recently seen a barrier designed to deter migrants that juts out into the Pacific Ocean in San Diego, the western edge of the U.S. border with Mexico, and described it as a "folly".

"Fear makes us crazy," Francis replied.

As Charlie Sykes and Peter Wehner discussed on the Bulwark Daily today: you can be MAGA or Christian, not both.

Posted by at January 23, 2019 5:17 PM

  

