LAUGHINGSTOCK:

President Donald Trump's social media accounts are filled with vile racism, idiotic xenophobia, and inaccurate statistics. And now we can add another category to the list: fake photos.





In recent months, Trump's official Facebook and Instagram accounts have published photos of the president that have been manipulated to make him look thinner. [...]





[I]n one of the strangest alterations, Trump's fingers have been made slightly longer. Seriously.





Donald Trump, an unindicted co-conspirator whose own lawyer admits that the president was trying to secure a real estate deal in Russia as late as November of 2016, has been somewhat sensitive about the size of his hands ever since journalist Graydon Carter described Trump as a "short-fingered vulgarian." Carter was writing for the now-defunct Spy magazine in the 1980s when he made the observation and the insult has reportedly bothered Trump for decades. Carter claims that the president has even sent photos of his hands to Carter with the fingers circled in gold Sharpie.





"To this day, I receive the occasional envelope from Trump," Carter wrote in 2015, before Trump won the presidency. "There is always a photo of him--generally a tear sheet from a magazine. On all of them he has circled his hand in gold Sharpie in a valiant effort to highlight the length of his fingers. I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby."