KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

A drone attack on a Yemeni government base by the rebel Houthi movement has reportedly killed at least six soldiers and injured several senior officials.





A video appeared to show one drone exploding above al-Anad base, in Lahj province, during a military parade.





Sky News Arabia said army chief of staff Gen Abdullah al-Nakhi and Lahj governor Ahmed Abdullah were hurt.





A Houthi-run TV channel said the rebels had targeted personnel from the Saudi-led coalition backing the government.