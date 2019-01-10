January 10, 2019
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Yemen soldiers killed in Houthi drone attack on base (BBC, 1/10/19)
A drone attack on a Yemeni government base by the rebel Houthi movement has reportedly killed at least six soldiers and injured several senior officials.A video appeared to show one drone exploding above al-Anad base, in Lahj province, during a military parade.Sky News Arabia said army chief of staff Gen Abdullah al-Nakhi and Lahj governor Ahmed Abdullah were hurt.A Houthi-run TV channel said the rebels had targeted personnel from the Saudi-led coalition backing the government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2019 3:50 AM