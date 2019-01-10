January 10, 2019
KEEPING THE TEA PARTY IGNORANT:
People older than 65 share the most fake news, a new study finds (Casey Newton, Jan 9, 2019, The Verge)
Older Americans are disproportionately more likely to share fake news on Facebook, according to a new analysis by researchers at New York and Princeton Universities. Older users shared more fake news than younger ones regardless of education, sex, race, income, or how many links they shared. In fact, age predicted their behavior better than any other characteristic -- including party affiliation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2019 3:55 AM