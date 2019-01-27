January 27, 2019
JOINT OPERATIONS:
.@chucktodd: "If you work with WikiLeaks, are you working against America?"@marcorubio: "I think should have been clear to people a long time ago that WikiLeaks and others like that could have been tools of foreign intelligence used to divide America." #MTP— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 27, 2019
@POTUS Trump and His Associates Had More Than 100 Contacts With #Russia & @Wikileaks Before the Inauguration https://t.co/oluydsQ4LI— Frances Townsend (@FranTownsend) January 26, 2019
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2019 9:49 AM