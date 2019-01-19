IT'S THE GREAT AMERICAN PASTIME:

American military leaders are "constantly apologizing" for President Donald Trump's Syria withdrawal plan, according to the commander who oversees a force of 65,000 U.S.-backed fighters that's battling the Islamic State.





"It was a joint war, but they left us in the middle of the road," said Gen. Mazlum Kobane, who is in charge of the coalition of militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces. [...]





Kobane highlighted that Trump's decision, which was widely seen as the abandonment of a loyal ally, was made against the advice of some U.S. commanders.





"They are embarrassed," Kobane said, referring to his American counterparts. "They didn't expect this decision. It's out of their hands, and they are constantly apologizing for it."