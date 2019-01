IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:





Time after time, when progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms as a district attorney and then the state's attorney general, Ms. Harris opposed them or stayed silent.





Making her the Democrats' singularly Law & Order candidate is not going to hurt her.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2019 4:10 AM

