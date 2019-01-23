January 23, 2019
IT'S LIKE HAVING JIMMY CARTER BACK IN OFFICE, LOSING TO IRAN:
US allies try to dilute anti-Iran agenda for Warsaw summit (Laura Rozen, January 23, 2019, Al Monitor)
An international conference in Poland next month that the Donald Trump administration had intended to showcase global unity and resolve to isolate Iran is instead highlighting wariness among US allies.European allies are scrambling for excuses to send lower-level diplomats instead of their foreign ministers to the Feb. 13-14 Warsaw conference and also are looking for ways to dilute the agenda while not outright snubbing the United States, European sources said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2019 7:14 PM