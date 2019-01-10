January 10, 2019
IT'S EVEN MORE DONALD TO THEN LIE ABOUT IT:
For Trump, Storming Out of a Meeting Is a Signature Ploy (Shannon Pettypiece and Margaret Talev, January 10, 2019, Bloomberg)
President Donald Trump's decision to abruptly storm out of a meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday shocked some on Capitol Hill. But those who have done business with him recognized it as one of his trademark negotiating tactics.Long before he entered the White House -- where the latest turn on his heel occurred -- Trump was known to have done the same thing when a deal wasn't going his way. He even walked out of a judge's chambers during divorce proceedings.
